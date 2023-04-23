Rachel Fielding is well known in the Caerwent community having worked in the NHS for 39 years - often being stopped by families and meeting their (now grown up) 'babies' - before retiring three years ago.

A yo-yo dieter, Ms Fielding tried "quick fix" solutions to lose weight, but found the results didn't stick.

But, in January 2019, while preparing for the "holiday of a lifetime" in South Africa to celebrate her husband's 60th birthday, she took the plunge and joined a Slimming World group in Caerwent.

By October - a month ahead of their holiday - she'd achieved her target weight, shedding two stone, nine pounds.

The couple spent three weeks in South Africa and, when Ms Fielding returned home, she found she was still in her target range.

Ms Fielding said:

“I am having the best time of my life and am proud to shout-out and celebrate reaching 60 myself. “Women of a certain age can achieve their dream weight and improve their health.”

Lockdown, which began in 2020, didn't hinder her; she joined members and her consultant, Sarah Perks, via Zoom calls.

More than three years since she began her Slimming World journey, Ms Fielding has lost three stone and dropped from a size 18/20 to a size 12.

She is now launching her own Slimming World aiming to help people with:

Improving their physical and mental health;

Boosting their self-esteem;

Food optimising;

The Body Magic exercise programme.

Slimming World is endorsed by the NHS and individuals can be referred by their GP or even self-refer and be supported with a 12-week countdown package.

The food optimising helps ensure families can still enjoy their favourite meals (in a healthier way) together and can educate children on healthy eating habits.

Ms Fielding's Slimming World group is being launched on Tuesday, May 2 at Caerwent Village Hall. There will be two groups held every Tuesday - one at 5.30pm and one at 7pm.

To find out more about Slimming World you can visit slimmingworld.co.uk