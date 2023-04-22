A re-enactment of the sieges of the town in 1642 when it first fell to the Parliamentary forces and was subsequently recaptured by those of King Charles I will be held between April 29 and May 1.

As well as the siege and battle re-enactments taking place at Monmouth Showground on Sunday, April 30, and Monday, May 1, there will be a living history camp where people can talk to knowledgeable re-enactors of different trades and activities and see the way people of the period lived, worked and enjoyed themselves.

English Civil War re-enactment by the Sealed Knot at Elvaston Castle, Derbyshire

Displaying both the military and civilian life of the period, adults and children will be fascinated by the variety of activities displayed from cooking to portrait painting and from apothecary to a pen maker. For children there are quiz sheets to fill in and they can follow the famous Rat Trail.

The battles will pit hundreds of royalist infantry, cavalry and artillery against their parliamentary opponents. The spectacle of flourished flags and beaten drums will be counterpointed by the rattle of muskets and the cries of pikemen.

There will be additional displays on the battlefield including a historical cavalry display.

English Civil War re-enactment by the Sealed Knot on the site of the 1644 Battle of Cheriton

Spectators can also enjoy browsing the different stalls offering historical wares and refresh themselves from the food traders and the beer tent with its wide range of ales and ciders.

On Saturday, April 28, Monmouth town centre will be the centre of activity.

The Shire Hall will host a 17th-century fashion show, featuring clothes and accessories of the period modelled by Sealed Knot members. Justice of the period will be acted out with a variety of real but entertaining misdemeanours of the period being performed in the Shire Hall’s original courtroom. The fashion show takes place twice, at midday and 2pm and the trials will be held at 11am and 3pm and there is no charge for either.

The historic Monnow Bridge will be occupied by dragoon units of the Sealed Knot making sure that no enemy can make its way into town.

The re-enactments on Monmouth Showground will open at 11pm until 4pm each day and entry will be £15 per family, covering two adults and up to three children. Normal prices are £5 per adult and £3 for concessions.

Advance tickets can be bought by thesealedknot.org.uk or purchased on the day.