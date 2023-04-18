A TEENAGER remains in hospital after a Newport man died in a crash along Magor Road, Newport.
The 17-year-old, a passenger, remains in hospital in a stable condition following the crash, which involved one car, a blue Vauxhall Corsa, at around 3am on Saturday, April 15.
A 19-year-old man from Newport, was taken University Hospital of Wales, in Cardiff where he later died.
Gwent Police are still appealing for witnesses to come forward.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We’re appealing for anyone with information, including CCTV, or motorists with dashcam, to contact us.
“Anyone with details can call 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2300119935.
“You can also call contact Crimestoppers anonymously with information by calling 0800 555 111.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here