The 17-year-old, a passenger, remains in hospital in a stable condition following the crash, which involved one car, a blue Vauxhall Corsa, at around 3am on Saturday, April 15.

A 19-year-old man from Newport, was taken University Hospital of Wales, in Cardiff where he later died.

Gwent Police are still appealing for witnesses to come forward.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We’re appealing for anyone with information, including CCTV, or motorists with dashcam, to contact us.

“Anyone with details can call 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2300119935.

“You can also call contact Crimestoppers anonymously with information by calling 0800 555 111.”