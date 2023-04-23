The choir in Chepstow managed to stay together through the medium of Zoom, holding weekly ‘rehearsals’ for each section plus some social events.

As a result the choir emerged depleted in chorister numbers and funds but musically intact.

As things gradually returned to normality the choir began to meet together and eventually re-engage with public performances.

During 2022 performances included the Summer Concert at St Mary’s Priory Church, and a major milestone was reached in September when the choristers returned to their ‘spiritual home’ at the Dell School where they have rehearsed for more than 30 years, having temporarily been housed at St Mary’s.

The highlight of 2022 for the choir was holding the Christmas Concert at Chepstow Leisure Centre – a Chepstow Festive tradition - for the first time for three years.

The choir’s social activities have begun to flourish again, but it was with mixed feelings that members got together at the Forest Hills Golf Club in January for a dinner to celebrate the retirement of accompanist Rose Lewis who had been with the choir for 24 years. Entertainment was provided by choir members in the form of a Noson Lawen which concluded with Rose playing drums with ‘light up’ drumsticks.

Choir chairman David Benson paid tribute to Rose, reflecting on her special musical talent and devotion to the choir and relating a number of humorous anecdotes, before presenting her with a specially made golden rose.

The choir is now seeking to recruit an accompanist to join its small musical team.

St David’s Day celebrations took the form of concerts on consecutive Fridays at St Michael’s Church, Tintern, and the Church of St Stephen and St Tathan, Caerwent, in support of local charitable causes.

In between, another tradition was resumed, being two mini-concerts for the pupils at the Dell School on Welsh Street.

The same evening a social event – a race night with fish and chip supper – was held at the Chepstow Athletic Club.

The events calendar for 2023 will include joint rehearsals in preparation for the Festival of Male Choirs at the Royal Albert Hall in April 2024 when the choir will join with other Welsh male voice choirs.

Over the last year the choir has attracted ten new members and are actively seeking more recruits.

New members are made very welcome and are provided with mentors and online learning aids to assist them. Anybody interested can come to the Dell School, Welsh Street, Chepstow, any Monday or Thursday evening from 7pm and a special ‘taster evening’ for potential choristers will be held at the school on Monday, April 24, from 7pm.

The choir is in buoyant mood and growing in strength and remain grateful for the support of the local community and especially to Chepstow Town Council for the provision of a grant to help to bolster the depleted funds during the period of recovery from lockdown.

For more information about Chepstow Male Voice Choir go to www.chepstowmvc.co.uk or contact Secretary Alf Giaquinto at 01633 400024.