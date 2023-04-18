The council in the capital said the introduction of a congestion charge would be used to fund improvements to bus services with £1 fares, a new tram network and enhanced regional links.

A range of road payment schemes will be considered including road user payments, congestion zones, clean air zones and workplace parking charges.

Cardiff Council leader Huw Thomas said any scheme brought in would be "low cost" and "fairness will be at the heart of our approach".

In Newport, the city council has doubled down on previous statements about charging drivers to use roads.

Following the Cardiff announcement, a spokesperson for Newport City Council told the Argus a congestion charge is "not something we are considering".

Nationwide, the Welsh Government is pushing for more measures to encourage people to use public transport instead of the car, to meet its long-term climate change targets.

While ministers have conceded they need to bring in attractive and affordable alternatives to the car to drive public "behaviour change", they are also considering giving councils powers to levy local "road user charging" schemes as a way to push people towards greener travel.

Newport council has previously voiced reservations about the plan, including concerns a congestion charge could hit the worst-off residents hardest, and end up harming councils in the long run if there is more demand for their services.

The city council also believes a charging scheme could stifle economic growth in Newport.

In Cardiff, too, the council accepted it would have to improve the capital's transport infrastructure before any congestion charge scheme came into force.

"I understand that there will be those who say that this is 'just another tax when the country is facing a cost-of-living crisis,'" Cardiff Council leader Cllr Thomas said.

"So let me address that head-on. The current levels of traffic in Cardiff are costing the average resident hundreds upon hundreds of pounds each year and holding our economy back.

"That’s on top of the environmental and health damage caused by congestion.

"So, it’s imperative that we create a transport system where everyone - in particular our poorest and most disadvantaged communities - can be better connected with the jobs and opportunities we know are available in the city."

Additional reporting by Bronwen Weatherby and Rod Minchin, PA