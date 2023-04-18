The late Dr Mehboob Ali, who worked for more than 45 years as a single-handed GP at Pengam Health Centre until his retirement in 2022, died in December 2022.

He was the longest-serving general practitioner in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area and had served in the NHS for more than 50 years.

To commemorate his incredible contribution to the community a number of Dr Ali’s colleagues, family members and local residents came together for the event, where a memorial plaque was unveiled by his wife.

The memorial ceremony for the much-loved local doctor was held at his former GP practice on Saturday, April 15.

Dr Ali's daughter, Sophia, shared a moving speech, recalling memories of a much-loved husband, father and grandfather.

Alison Gough, head of service for Caerphilly, presented a Nye Bevan rose to Dr Ali's family on behalf of the local team.

Judith Paget, director general of health and social services for NHS Wales, said: "I came to work in the Caerphilly Borough in the year 2000 and fell in love with this patch.

"When I first started and was finding out about the area, everybody who talked about Dr Ali had really positive, warm and kind things to say about him.

“We have a lot to thank doctors like Dr Ali and doctors of his generation who came to work in our communities because they made a huge contribution to the care of the communities.

"Dr Ali looked after five generations of some local families. It wasn't just about being a GP; he did work for local charities and extended his reach into the community and really cared about the people that he served."

Dr Liam Taylor, medical director, said: "As a GP, you need a good, strong family behind you, so this tribute isn't just to Dr. Ali, but to his beloved wife and family who supported him."