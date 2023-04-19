Swapping the studio for the stage across 16 spectacular nights, Loose Women Live will bring its panel directly to a theatre near you this autumn with a date at Cardiff St David’s Hall on Saturday September 2.

Cardiff audiences can let loose with panellists including Kaye Adams, Nadia Sawalha and Jane Moore with more to be revealed - for an evening filled with laughter, hot topics, fun and surprises - as they share their stories and secrets live and in-person.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday, April 21, via livenation.co.uk

Loose Women editor Sally Shelford said: "We’re delighted the show is hitting the road for the first time with Loose Women Live! Having a live audience is such an important part of Loose Women and we can’t wait to be able to bring the show directly to our viewers in this way.”