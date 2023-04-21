Torfaen County Borough Council is currently considering reducing how often bins are collected in a bid to increase recycling rates.

But, in an open letter to council leader Anthony Hunt, councillors Ron Burnet, Janet Jones and Nick Horler from Torfaen Independent Group expressed their concerns and deemed the “consultation process to be deeply flawed.”

In the letter the group said that they cannot support the initiative.

In response the council leader said he is “listening very carefully to feedback as part of the consultation process.”

Torfaen council leader Anthony Hunt (Image: Newsquest)

In the letter, the group proposed that instead the council should offer “better education targeted at those who do not sufficiently recycle to Welsh Government expectations to hit the important target of 70 per cent”.

Torfaen Independent Group also said that they are starting to see greater fly tipping “across the borough.”

The letter said: “We need far more education helping to increase recycling waste to help achieve the targets proposed by more interaction and talking to residents with better communication.

“We firmly ask that the final decision made of these change be at a later date to be approved by members so residents can make changes needed to achieve this and not made in June by cabinet members, but later in the year by full council.”

Speaking to the Argus council leader Anthony Hunt said: “I’m listening very carefully to feedback as part of the consultation process and welcome all constructive suggestions on how we can best work together to increase recycling, reach the 70 per cent target and secure a more sustainable future for our communities.”

Earlier this week Cllr Giles Davies, who had been Torfaen council Labour group’s chief whip – in charge of ensuring councillors follow the party line when voting in the council chamber – announced he had resigned from the party due to plans to only collect rubbish either once a month, or every three weeks, in the borough.

Giles Davies quit the party in opposition to monthly bin collection plans (Image: Newsquest)

The Labour run council has been consulting on the plans to change collections from March next year but a council survey only gives residents a preference of collections once a month or every three weeks with no option to keep fortnightly bin rounds.

The council, which says it needs to reduce collections to meet recycling targets, has also come under fire for a series of problems with refuse collections and a failure to upgrade its recycling centre which it has previously acknowledged is vital to it meeting the 70 per cent recycling target due to come into force in 2025.