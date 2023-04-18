Jack Crosse, 33, from Caerphilly is on trial after pleading not guilty to sexually assaulting the stranger twice at the Willpower Weightlifting Club in Pontypool.

The defendant is accused of oral and vaginal rape at the gym where he had been a member for two years.

Jurors at Mold Crown Court heard Crosse, a high school teacher in Cardiff, had sex with two women at the boozy party in December 2019.

Prosecutor James Wilson in cross-examination told him: “All you were interested in was sex, wasn’t it?

“You’ve told barefaced lies about her consenting – you raped her.”

Crosse denied this and that he had spoken “crudely” to other women about sex that night.

The defendant’s barrister Kevin Seal asked him: “Did your conversation involve you referring to swingers and sexual toys that you had at your home?”

Crosse replied: “No, it did not.”

He also denied saying to a female partygoer: “You don't look as though you’ve had an orgasm."

Crosse claims he and the woman had consensual oral sex for between 30 seconds and a minute and spent around the same time having vaginal sex that she was willing to have.

He told jurors they went back into the party but did not speak after that.

“I didn't want to be a clingy,” Crosse said. “I really enjoyed what had just happened.

“She seemed really happy.”

Mr Seal asked his client if he had found it strange that they had no contact after.

“I did. My intention was to just leave the ball in her court,” Crosse replied.

He added: “I just saw it as some casual fun.”

The court was told that both Crosse and the woman had been drinking throughout the evening.

The defendant said he would have been a six on a drunk scale of between 1 and 10.

“I would say I was drunk,” he admitted.

Mr Seal asked him: “And what had you been drinking during the course of the party? Do you remember?”

Crosse answered: “Jack Daniel’s and coke.”

His barrister added: “And have you any idea, can you help us with, how many you think you might have had?”

The defendant told him: “I'd say six or seven. I was fairly merry.”

Mr Seal asked Crosse: “Did you lure (the complainant) into that backroom in order to force her to have sex with you?”

The defendant replied that he hadn’t.

“Did you rape her?” he put to Crosse.

“No,” he answered.

Judge Niclas Parry in giving his legal directions to the jury said that consent is a key issue in this case.

The court was told that Crosse is a man of good character with no previous convictions recorded against him.

The trial continues.