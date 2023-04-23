This stone cottage, on Stroat Farm near Chepstow, is currently being marketed by Fine & Country, Chepstow with a guide price of £150,000.

The property is not registered, so the listing asks for cash offers only.

Although - compared to many properties on the housing market - £150,000 is fairly cheap, the detached cottage is in need of a total refubishment.

This means that, while a potential buyer may save on the price of the building, they’ll need a significant amount of money (and ambition) to transform the property.

Planning permission has been granted for historic farm buildings to be restored and converted to create three dwellings, ancillary site, and access works.

The planning permission, which includes more than 100 documents, reference is: P1411/21/FUL.

The cottage has a ‘chocolate box’ – used to describe something “sentimentally appealing or pretty in a conventional way” - façade, which is where the two bedrooms would be based.

There is permission to include a double bedroom on the ground floor and another double bedroom on the first floor.

This building would also be able to facilitate a bathroom (which is a pretty crucial aspect of any home) on the first floor.

On one of the sides of the cottage there is a stone lean-to which could be converted into a kitchen.

As this would essentially be built from scratch it would be ideal for someone wanting to create their dream kitchen for cooking up a storm.

The lean-to leads into a “good size” living space which gives access to the spacious garden of the historic cottage.

The garden includes a shared driveway, leading off the A48, with access to a parking area for numerous cars.

This driveway leads into the property’s “wonderful” garden which is surrounded by many varieties of trees.

Similarly to the property, the garden has plenty of space and - with some sweat and hard work - could be transformed into a beautiful place for socialising, playing, and al fresco eating.

More photos of this property are available in the gallery at the top of this page.

The listing is available online at bit.ly/3MUdHzM