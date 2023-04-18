The men were arrested as part of a National Crime Agency (NCA) investigation linked to organised immigration crime.

The pair, aged 39 and 40, were arrested by NCA officers at a car wash in Caerphilly earlier today, April 18.

A number of mobile phones, vehicles and documents were seized in a search carried out on the premises.

Two people are understood to have been identified as workers at the car wash business and are now being managed by the immigration authorities.

Derek Evans, Senior Investigating Officer at the NCA, said: “Tackling organised immigration crime is a priority for the NCA and we use our full range of law enforcement tactics to disrupt and arrest people smugglers and their networks.

“Today’s arrests were supported by partners in the Home Office, Gwent Police and South Wales Police. The men remain in custody pending further enquiries.”