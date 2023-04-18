SOUTH Wales Police is appealing for help in finding a missing girl.
Lauren, 14, from Pentyrch, Cardiff was reported missing yesterday evening, Monday, April 17.
Lauren aged 14. Picture: South Wales Police
The force is appealing for those with any information on her whereabouts to contact them quoting reference number 2300123054.
Alternatively, you can email the police on: swp101@south-wales.police.uk or use their live chat.
