SOUTH Wales Police is appealing for help in finding a missing girl.

Lauren, 14, from Pentyrch, Cardiff was reported missing yesterday evening, Monday, April 17.

South Wales Argus: Lauren aged 14Lauren aged 14 (Image: South Wales Police)

Lauren aged 14. Picture: South Wales Police

The force is appealing for those with any information on her whereabouts to contact them quoting reference number 2300123054.

Alternatively, you can email the police on: swp101@south-wales.police.uk or use their live chat.