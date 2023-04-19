Established in 2016, Gymfinity Sports Academy in Tredegar, owned by programme directors and head coaches Zoe and Paul Reed, is home to around 500 athletes.

Representing Team Wales, the cheerleaders took part in the opening ceremony on Tuesday, and the athletes gave an oath to fair competition.

The cheerleaders in Florida (Image: Georgia Weekes)

Georgia Weekes, a cheerleader from Gymfinity, said: “This is the highlight of the calendar for cheerleaders all over the world.

“It is an incredible honour to represent our country and we hope we can do each other, our coaches and our families proud.”

The team which consists of 83 athletes will compete against 11 other countries for a spot in the finals on Thursday.

Ms Weekes said: “It is incredibly hard not only to be chosen to compete at this level but to prepare yourself as it is a different style to our typical all-star cheerleading.

Some of Gymfinity's team (Image: Georgia Weekes)

“Team Wales doesn’t have the opportunity to compete prior to heading to the World championships so it really is a time where you need to focus on this one opportunity to get everything perfect the first time.

“Pending qualification, Friday is finals for All Girl Elite where a select few qualify and fight for the top spot. this is the final time that all 23 athletes will compete together as Team Wales.

“It is an emotional experience, but we wouldn’t want to share the experience with anyone else.

The girls practicing some moves under the Florida sunset (Image: Georgia Weekes)

“On the Saturday we have semi-finals of the club world championships, IASF Worlds, as ladies of the crown and again if we qualify, finals are on Sunday where select teams qualify. “

The girls set off for Orlando, Florida on April 13, with National Express ferrying them to Heathrow.

The team heading to Heathrow airport (Image: Georgia Weekes)

Paul Reed, programme director at Gymfinity Sports Academy said: "We are so thrilled that National Express is supporting us on our journey to compete at the Cheerleading Championships in Florida.

“The girls have worked hard and are so excited to be travelling to Florida and we can’t thank National Express enough for their support as we strive towards success on and off the stage."