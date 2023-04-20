A MAN has appeared in court accused of an £8,000 attempted robbery and having a machete in public.
Jermaine Davies, 26, from Newport was remanded in custody after appearing before the city’s magistrates’ court.
The defendant has been charged with trying to rob Andrew Burns-Mackie of £8,000 cash and having the weapon on Penny Crescent in Malpas on April 13.
Davies, of Tone Square, Bettws is due to appear before the crown court on May 15.
