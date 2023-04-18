Live

Crash on B4591 Commercial Street, Risca

Emergency
Traffic
Transport
Risca
By Lauran O'Toole

  • A crash in Risca is causing queueing traffic on B4591 Commercial Street both ways from Mill Street to Maryland Road.
  • The road is partially blocked and buses are being diverted.
  • Emergency services are at the scene.

0 Comments
Loading...

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos