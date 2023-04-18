A man is in custody for failing a drug wipe test today.
Gwent Police stopped the 27-year-old due to the manner of his driving in the Pontypool area.
He was arrested for failing the drug test and is currently in custody.
The force's investigation into this matter continues.
