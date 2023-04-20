KEIRAN RYAN, 30, of Ludlow Close, Newport must pay £426 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 57mph in a 40mph zone on the A4810 in Magor on October 19, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

SIAN TIBBS, 41, of Penybont Road, Abertillery must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

LUKE RALPH WILLIAMS, 32, of Durham Road, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ROBERT THOMAS, 52, of Tregwilym Road, Rogerstone, Newport must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 72mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on September 29, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ANTHONY PHILLIP JONES, 53, of Coed Y Garn, St Dials, Cwmbran must pay £321 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on Greenmeadow Way on October 28, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

JESSICA ANN LEGGE, 35, of Ashfield Road, Newbridge must pay £336 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 59mph in a 50mph zone in Newport on the A467 between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on September 25, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

LEANNE PARSLOW, 39, of Hollybush Avenue, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on Llantarnam Road, Cwmbran on October 1, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

JUSTINE NELSON, 50, of Manmoel Court, Oakdale, Blackwood must pay £336 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone in Newport on the SDR on October 9, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

IAN MICHAEL HAYES, 52, of Ton Road, Cwmbran must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on Station Road, Pontypool on October 6, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

SHAUN REGINALD HICKS, 41, of Newport Road, Cwmcarn must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 41mph in a 30mph zone on the B4591 in Newport on October 5, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

MARC JOHN WESLEY HINNEM, 42, of Newman Road, Trevethin, Pontypool must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on Newport Road, Llantarnam, Cwmbran on October 3, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

ANTHONY POWELL, 60, Penybryn Terrace, Ebbw Vale must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on Chapel Road, Nantyglo on September 22, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

SIOBHAN LOUISE REYNOLDS, 35, of Sandpiper Way, Duffryn, Newport must pay £251 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on the SDR at the Maesglas East roundabout on October 9, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

MATTHEW DAVID JOHN ROCKE, 37, of Tillery Street, Abertillery must pay £294 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone on Crumlin Road, Pontypool on September 20, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.