Paul Cheetham was followed by police officers on patrol who spotted him swerving on the 70mph road on the A472 near the McDonald’s restaurant in Newbridge.

Harry Dickens, prosecuting, told Newport Magistrates’ Court: “The defendant was stopped in his Hyundai on the B4591 in Abercarn.

“Officers could smell intoxicants and carried out a roadside breath test.”

Cheetham, 53, of Gwyddon Road, Abercarn pleaded guilty to drink-driving with 101 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The legal limit is 35 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The offence took place at around 3.10pm on the afternoon of Thursday, March 30.

The defendant had no previous convictions, Mr Dickens added.

Andrew Twomlow representing Cheetham said: “He accepts he is an alcoholic and his employer is very supportive.

“The defendant had suffered a panic attack in work that day and he was sent home.

“He bought a bottle of wine, pulled into a layby and drank it.”

Cheetham was banned from driving for 25 months and fined £538.

The defendant must also pay a £215 victim surcharge and £85 costs.