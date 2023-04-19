The animal charity has criticised the practice of keeping foxes as pets, saying the animals are wild and even the most experienced fox experts have difficulty keeping adult foxes successfully.

The statement comes as it was revealed black foxes – or the official term “silver foxes” – are domesticated in the UK, being bred as an exotic pet.

Black fox expert Hayley De Ronde, who runs website blackfoxes.co.uk, believes there needs to be controls put in place on the breeding and ownership of the black fox.

Now the RSPCA has waded in after hundreds of members of the public said they had spotted the mysterious black fox in Barry – which is believed to be owned by someone in the Barry area.

An RSPCA spokesperson said: “We are aware that a silver fox has been spotted in Barry and hope this fox is okay.

“Silver foxes are the same species as the red foxes we have living wild in the UK but with different colouration.

“Traditionally, they were bred for their fur, but are now sometimes kept as exotic pets.

“Foxes are wild animals with very specific needs that are no different to those of foxes living in the wild and they require specialist care.

“Even the most experienced fox experts have had difficulty keeping adult foxes successfully, therefore the RSPCA does not advise or condone keeping foxes as pets.

“The RSPCA advises anyone thinking of getting any kind of exotic pet to fully research the animal’s specific needs before making a decision.

“Exotic pets can live a long time, grow to a large size and need to be taken to an exotics vet if they become ill, which can be expensive."

A rare black fox has been roaming the streets of Barry. Photo Donna Marie Wilson

'There needs to be restrictions on owning black foxes'





Black fox expert Hayley De Ronde, who runs website blackfoxes.co.uk, and who released a warning about the black fox roaming the area of Barry, believes there needs to be controls put in place on the breeding and ownership of the species.

She explained the silver fox is the captive subspecies of the American red fox - in North America foxes have colour variations, with 10 per cent being black while 45 per cent are cross foxes. The remaining populations are red foxes.

In some cases people breed only black litters to make totally black foxes.

Ms De Ronde advised that if people do see the fox, do not approach it, instead call the animal warden.

She said while black foxes are tame, they might try and bite if you attempt to capture it.

‘Contact us if the fox is injured,’ RSPCA say

The RSPCA say it is not best to contact the service about the fox in question as they don't have the resources, and officers are prioritising cruelty and neglect calls.

However, the service says they can be contacted if the fox is injured, and the situation is an emergency.

A spokesperson said: “If the fox is injured and present please call the RSPCA emergency line on 0300 1234 999 - quoting reference: 01052661.

“For further information about exotic pets, please visit the RSPCA’s website.”

For more information on black fixes got to www.blackfoxes.co.uk.