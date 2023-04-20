Joseph Tucker spent time in a young offender institution after he carried on trafficking the class B drug following his release on police bail when he was caught dealing in the Broadmead Park area of Newport.

The 18-year-old was carrying 302.3g of amphetamine with a potential street value of £3,020 when officers stopped a Vauxhall Corsa car at 3pm on February 12.

Tucker was arrested and released pending further enquiries, prosecutor Hannah Friedman said.

The defendant was then found with 30.4g of the drug, worth between £100 and £300, and a small amount of cannabis on March 23 while riding an e-bike on the city’s SDR.

Tucker, of Windsor Road, Newport pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of amphetamine with intent to supply and one count of possession of cannabis.

He had no previous convictions.

Sophie Keegan representing him said her client had spent the last month in a young offender institution after being remanded in custody by magistrates.

She told Merthyr Tydfil Magistrates’ Court: “He comes from a close-knit family and his mother and friend are in attendance today – his mother is his rock.

“The defendant has had a real taste of what his life could be like if he doesn't stop this behaviour now.

“He is described as missing his mother very much.”

His barrister added: “He has expressed a desire to start up his own business.

“He would like to set up a window cleaning business if the court grants him his liberty today.”

The judge, Recorder Neil Owen-Casey, told Tucker: “Your mother is in court today.

“She looks distressed and she's upset and I'm sure she feels particularly let down by your actions earlier this year.

“You are immature by any measure and the fact you think that drugs provide an easy way of making quick cash is entirely wrong.

“You must realise that you can’t make a quick buck.”

Tucker was sent into custody for 10 months but it was suspended for 18 months because the judge believed there was a realistic prospect of rehabilitation.

He was ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work and complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

The defendant was fined £78.

Tucker could be set to face a proceeds of crime hearing.