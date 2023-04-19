The dog events company, known for its recent appearance on series 20 of BBC's Dragons Den, is bringing a pop-up Golden Retriever Cafe to Cardiff on Sunday (April 23).

Whether you are looking for a day out with your golden retriever friend or simply love dogs and just fancy a cuddle, the event is for everyone.

Speaking about the event on Instagram, Pop+Bark said: "It really is the Best Day Out with your furry child!

"Mingle with like-minded owners who share your love for this amazing breed, and discover a wonderful, welcoming community.

"Whether you’re a seasoned owner or a newbie dog mama and papa, you’ll feel right at home at the HAPPIEST event ever.

"No dog? Don’t worry! Golden Retrievers are incredibly friendly, so come join us and bask in the love and infectious joy of these adorable characters.

"Dog lovers are always welcome to the pawty."

The pop-up cafe will include a Pupuccino bar and bakery, delicious food and cocktails, good music, various stalls and lots of happy off-lead goldies.

Pop+Bark added: "It’s a TOTAL VIBE and you’ll want to soak in all the cuteness."

The event will take place at Revolucion de Cuba Cardiff, CF10 3FA, on Sunday.

For further details on the event head to the Pop+Bark website.

Tickets for the event have sold out, but people are able to add their name's to a waiting list in case any spots become available.