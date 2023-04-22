The Pill carnival in Newport during the 1980s. Here are members of the Irish Club on their float which seems to have a farm theme - complete with ducks and geese.

One resident wins a can of beer at the bottle stall at the Royal Gwent Hospital fete in 1986.

Pamela Beynon of Gwent Coalition of the Disabled getting into the swing of the Ebbw Vale fun day on July 4, American Independence Day, which had a star-spangled theme.

A display of Welsh country dancing at Newport Folk Festival in Tredegar House in May 1993.

Robert Lloyd offers entertainment to the crowds at Abergavenny Medieval Festival in 1994.

Morris dancers reguarly feature in festivals in this region, including those above at the Newport Folk Festival in 1993.

This flaot at Pill carnival in 1988 had a cartoon theme - and an interesting carpet!

Dean Judo Club in Duffryn, Newport, celebrate winning the best float in the Pill carnival with their certificate given by Paul Flynn. Picture taken in 1986.