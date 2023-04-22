THE good people of Gwent loving nothing better than to get together over the summer for a carnival, folk festival or fete. The events bring the whole community together and provide plenty of entertainment. We delved into our archives to find some festivities of the past and hopefully bring back happy memories for you.

South Wales Argus:

The Pill carnival in Newport during the 1980s. Here are members of the Irish Club on their float which seems to have a farm theme - complete with ducks and geese.

South Wales Argus:

One resident wins a can of beer at the bottle stall at the Royal Gwent Hospital fete in 1986.

South Wales Argus:

Pamela Beynon of Gwent Coalition of the Disabled getting into the swing of the Ebbw Vale fun day on July 4, American Independence Day, which had a star-spangled theme.

South Wales Argus:

A display of Welsh country dancing at Newport Folk Festival in Tredegar House in May 1993.

South Wales Argus:

Robert Lloyd offers entertainment to the crowds at Abergavenny Medieval Festival in 1994.

South Wales Argus:

Morris dancers reguarly feature in festivals in this region, including those above at the Newport Folk Festival in 1993.

South Wales Argus:

This flaot at Pill carnival in 1988 had a cartoon theme - and an interesting carpet!

South Wales Argus:

Dean Judo Club in Duffryn, Newport, celebrate winning the best float in the Pill carnival with their certificate given by Paul Flynn. Picture taken in 1986.