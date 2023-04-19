The award-winning comedian, actor and writer announced extra dates for his Settle Down UK Tour earlier this week with Swansea Arena among the new venues added.

Whitehall - who has starred in movies including Jungle Cruise alongside Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Emily Blunt, and popular British TV shows such as Bad Education - will be at Swansea Arena on May 27, 2023.

New dates have been added to #SettleDown, and you can go to my website now to get early access to tickets before general release! 🙌https://t.co/pylqgc4gns pic.twitter.com/XwcLGRLfeV — Jack Whitehall (@jackwhitehall) April 19, 2023

Whitehall said: “This is my most personal show yet, with plenty of material about the big changes that have happened in my life.

"It’s about my struggle to settle down gracefully.

"I’ve got a long-term partner, a ridiculous dog and am now hurtling towards middle aged without a clue.

"It’s about a foppish man-child’s cack-handed attempt at adulting!”

Whitehall will also be doing three shows in Cardiff in July.

Jack Whitehall tour dates 2023

May 2023

May 23 - Portsmouth Guildhall (NEW DATE)

May 27 - Swansea Arena (NEW DATE)

June 2023

June 3 - Hull Arena (NEW DATE)

June 7 - Bath Forum (NEW DATE)

June 13 - Brighton Centre

June 14 - Brighton Centre

June 15 - Brighton Centre

June 16 - BIC, Bournemouth

June 17 - First Direct Arena, Leeds

June 18 - First Direct Arena, Leeds

June 19 - Hydro, Glasgow

June 20 - Utilita Arena, Sheffield

June 21 - AO Arena, Manchester

June 22 - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

June 23 - Utilita Arena, Newcastle

June 24 - AO Arena, Manchester

June 25 - M & S Bank Arena, Liverpool

July 2023

July 4 - International Arena, Cardiff

July 5 - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

July 7 - Utilita Arena, Birmingham

July 8 - Utilita Arena, Birmingham

July 9 - International Arena, Cardiff

July 10 - International Arena, Cardiff

July 14 - The O2, London

July 15 - The O2, London

July 16 - The O2, London

How to get tickets to Jack Whitehall's UK tour 2023

Pre-sale tickets for Jack Whitehall's Settle Down tour show in Swansea went on sale this morning, available for fans on Whitehall's mailing list.

Tickets will go on general sale at 10am on Friday (April 21).

All tickets can be found on the Ticketmaster website.

Pre-sale tickets are currently on sale for £50.95 each.