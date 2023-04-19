The incident reportedly happened at St Julian's School, a comprehensive, on Monday morning.

In an email sent to parents, the school described the incident as a "very brief lockdown situation".

The school said "we were unable to locate the student so the school went into a lockdown situation", explaining that meant all students had been "told to stay in classrooms".

"The student has since been found and the gun was a plastic prop toy gun," the school said in its email to parents later that morning, adding that the situation had since been brought "under control and lessons have resumed as normal".

This is not the first time a gun-related incident has disrupted learning at St Julian's School.

Last September, the headteacher closed the school for a day after a social media post, appearing to depict a handgun with the message 'Don't come into school tomorrow'.

That incident prompted a police investigation, and headteacher Dean Curtis later said he was "satisfied that [the social media post] did not originate from the St Julian's community and is not a threat to our school".

Gwent Police and Newport City Council have been contacted for comment on the most recent incident.