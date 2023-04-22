IT remains one of Wales' most famous music venues - the legendary TJs in Newport's Clarence Place. The likes of Stone Roses, Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love, Manic Street Preachers, Feeder, Catatonia and numerous giants of the music world crossed those green and red doors, thanks to the passion of its owner John Sicolo. Here's a fond look back at a club that captured an era in the city.

This is how the club looked in the 1980s

Some of the bands who graced the stage at TJs

The late John Sicolo on the door of the club - who remembers queuing here back in the day?

Cheap Sweaty Fun at TJs March 1993.

Another band playing in 1993

Outside the club which is now closed and standing empty.

John Sicolo with his precious memorabilia