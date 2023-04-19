The event is a great advert for the city and it’s brilliant to see so many taking part, and using the run to be more active and lead healthier lifestyles.

Because of my involvement with organisations like Parkrun Cymru, which is about developing a strong focus on preventative health measures, activities such as these locally, are something I am very supportive of.

Twelve months ago I led a Short Debate in the Senedd, titled “Sport in Newport”.

I highlighted some of the fantastic organisations and activities taking place across our city.

Many of these wouldn’t happen if it wasn’t for the hard work of individuals giving up their time on a voluntary basis.

I recently attended the Severnside Derby between Undy AFC and Caldicot Town FC. With the match in doubt because of the weather, the volunteers at Undy worked tirelessly to ensure the game went ahead.

It’s not just our grassroots football, but gymnastics, dance, swimming etc – a lot of which is again supported by those volunteering their time.

The new cricket season has just started and I know everyone at Newport Cricket Club is getting ready for another exciting season.

Last summer we welcomed the First Minister - a big cricket fan himself - to Spytty to see for himself the growing junior and women’s section they have there.

A club which is very much on the up, working closely with Glamorgan County Cricket Club, it also has aspirations to develop their indoor facilities for the winter months.

This is an issue I have also discussed with Newport Live, who’s own sporting offer at the International Sports Village is second to none.

Not just our present, sport has always been a big part of Newport’s history as well – and I was reminded of this last week when I attended the annual Newport RFC Hall of Fame dinner.

It was a fantastic event and is a great way for the club to celebrate those who have given so much to them over many years.

It’s also a big week for the current Newport RFC side, when they take on Cardiff in the Indigo Premiership Cup Final on Sunday (April 23) at the Principality Stadium.

If you are sport organisation across Newport East and need some advice or support, please do not hesitate to contact my office on 01633 222302