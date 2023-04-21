The murals are aimed at inspiring people to think about the nature we can find in our communities.

The artworks have been developed by the Nature Isn’t Neat project, which aims to raise awareness of the decline in pollinators and encourage local action, and create new meadows in towns and villages across Gwent.

This spring, why not try to find all five sculptures to complete the trail.

Where are the new nature mosaics across Gwent?





The artworks are situated across Gwent, in:

Gilfach, Bargoed;

Parc Bryn Bach, Tredegar;

Rogerstone Welfare Grounds, Rogerstone;

Fairhill, Cwmbran;

Bailey Park, Abergavenny.

Find and scan the QR code on each artwork and uncover hidden information about the plants and pollinators which inspired each sculpture.

The artworks were created over the summer of 2022, when Gwent communities were busy designing and building mosaic designs with artist Stephanie Roberts. The theme was to capture the beauty of nature found in local green spaces.

The mosaics celebrate the relationship between wildflowers, pollinators and people of Gwent. Each sculpture is inspired by a local plant and pollinator species, which can be seen in the mosaics.

Monmouthshire County Council’s cabinet member for climate change and the environment, Catrin Maby said: “The new artworks are fantastic and provide a lasting testament to Nature Isn’t Neat and the positive effect its principles have had on wildlife and pollinators across Gwent.

“The selective mowing approach that allows grasses and wildflowers to thrive for longer is supporting pollinators and a diverse range of wildlife generally. To have the community come together to help celebrate this through a community led artwork is truly wonderful.”

This community art project is supported by the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development: Europe Investing in Rural Areas and is funded by the Welsh Government’s Enabling of Natural Resources and Well-being Grant.

For more information about Nature Isn’t Neat, visit monlife.co.uk/outdoor/nature-isnt-neat/community-artworks