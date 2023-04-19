A HIGH school had to be evacuated yesterday after a fire broke out on the campus.
The incident happened shortly after 2pm yesterday - Tuesday, April 18 - at Monmouth Comprehensive School.
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service crews from Maindee, Monmouth, Pontypridd and Usk attended the scene.
They were supported by crews from Hereford and Worcester and Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Services.
The school building was evacuated, and crews used specialist equipment to extinguish the fire.
The operation involved a lift and electrical motor at a two-storey block of the school.
"A stop message was received at approximately 3.25pm," SWFRS have confirmed.
"The suspected cause of the fire was determined to be accidental."
They also confirmed that the school had sustained "limited damage" and was deemed safe to re-open today.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here