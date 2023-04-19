The incident happened shortly after 2pm yesterday - Tuesday, April 18 - at Monmouth Comprehensive School.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service crews from Maindee, Monmouth, Pontypridd and Usk attended the scene.

They were supported by crews from Hereford and Worcester and Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Services.

The school building was evacuated, and crews used specialist equipment to extinguish the fire.

The operation involved a lift and electrical motor at a two-storey block of the school.

"A stop message was received at approximately 3.25pm," SWFRS have confirmed.

"The suspected cause of the fire was determined to be accidental."

They also confirmed that the school had sustained "limited damage" and was deemed safe to re-open today.