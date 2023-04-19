Llantwit Major fought hate with love when members of far-right group Patriotic Alternative descended on the town to protest against plans to house Ukrainian refugees in the area.

Right-wing group Patriotic Alternative and counter protesters from socialist revolutionary group the Welsh Underground Network clashed with police in the town on Saturday, March 25.

Now, Nation Cymru reports that leaked messages from an anonymous source show extreme far right groups sharing an online flyer regarding another meeting in the town.

The online flyer states the public gathering is being held by “concerned locals”, but it’s said to have been shared in an encrypted messaging service used by extremists to plan protests.

All photos Gareth Llewelyn Evans

Local MP, Alun Cairns says the community has made its opinions clear after the first protest.

“It is disappointing that this far-right group are apparently planning another protest in Llantwit after they were overwhelmingly rejected by the community the last time,” said Mr Cairns.

“Residents have made it clear that the Ukrainian families are more than welcome here and the fair right Patriotic Alternative are certainly not.

“I want to say thank you to the police who are monitoring the situation closely, as they did with the first protest, and I would like to state that the Vale of Glamorgan remains a welcoming community.”

The Vale fights hate with love after protesters clash

As this happened a number of locals gathered for a calmer counter-protest chanting “people should be welcomed here and not shunned away”.

Residents of the town held peaceful protests in support of offering Ukranians homes

Another public meeting is set to be organised

A flier is going round on a social media site used by members of the far right

The protest occurred after Vale of Glamorgan council confirmed in January that an old primary school would be turned into temporary accommodation for people fleeing the war in Ukraine.

On that day in March locals gathered in the town centre holding signs saying: “The heart of democracy beats here”, “Llantwit Major refugees welcome fascists not!" and “Llantwit Major together for peace, love, kindness and compassion.”

Locals also held a two-minute silence at midday for people who have suffered oppression and hatred.