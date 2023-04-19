Most of the money raised came from the sale of prints of the Chartist mural and other related Chartist items, which are available from Arnold’s Electrical Store in Skinner Street, Newport.

And this time there was a new fundraising addition - a print featuring the Battle of Rorke’s Drift complete with a replica Victoria Cross medal. The print is proving very popular and all proceeds from the sale of this item will be donated to St David’s Hospice Care.

Kris Broome, of St David’s Hospice Care, said: “The support Kelvin has given us over the years is quite remarkable.

"He is a valued supporter and we thank him for his constant innovation in looking to raise funds for our hospice.”

Kelvin said: "Thank you to Nigel and Paul Merrett and Paul Jones at Arnold’s Electrical Newport for their invaluable help over many years and affording me a great deal of shop space to display my Chartist items for charity. Also Paula at Beechwood Frames, Jordan and Nikki at Euro Gallery, David Mayer and Oliver Budd who granted me permission to reproduce his late father’s iconic work “The Chartist Mural” for charitable causes."