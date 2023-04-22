Dr Penny Coyle, who has worked as a GP in Isca Medical Centre, Caerleon, for nearly two decades, will join up to 50,000 runners to complete the famous course on Sunday, to fundraise for potentially lifesaving cancer research.

The local GP - who has been involved in the care of hundreds of patients with cancer - has been blown away by the response of her local community who’ve helped her raise thousands of pounds for Cancer Research Wales.

Dr Coyle said: “I can easily list more than 300 patients who I have looked after with cancer over the years - and all were special. A few stories will always stand out for me and will be in my memories forever. They have inspired this effort to raise money for Cancer Research Wales.

“The last 12 months have been difficult for us all at the surgery. Sadly, the husband of Sally, our long-serving secretary, passed away last year from prostate cancer. In the same year, my retired senior partner, friend, and mentor, Dr Jeff Thomas, also passed away from prostate cancer.”

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men. Around one in eight men will get prostate cancer in their lifetime, and every year in Wales more than 2,500 men are diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Dr Coyle said that despite feeling “scared and excited in equal portions”, she hopes that her efforts - in memory of her mentor and friends - will help support lifesaving advancements in cancer research.

“Dr Thomas gave me a job for a year, and I never left. He established the Caerleon Practice, designing the building, constructing a professional and hardworking team, and ensuring that the patient was always the priority. We still work to so many of his ideas today," she said.

“Over the years he gave me invaluable advice and support. I will always be grateful for his friendship and guidance. He was a big man with a big heart and is missed by so many patients, friends and especially his lovely family who remain good friends of mine.”

Dr Coyle only started running 36 months ago, and as she prepares to take on one of the biggest races in the country, she wants to thank the people who’ve supported her journey.

She said: “My story started three years ago when I was unfit and struggling with stress and tiredness. I started walking slowly and gradually built up to running.

“I joined an amazing club, Les Croupiers, met loads of brilliant people, ran some crazy races, and generally found my spark again. Now, here I am - ready for my biggest challenge - the London Marathon! I’m so grateful for any support and sponsorship that people can spare.”

By 2030, it’s estimated that 230,000 people across Wales will have cancer. So, the work of Cancer Research Wales - the only charity wholly dedicated to funding cancer research in Wales - has never been more important.

Kieran Harris, CEO of Cancer Research Wales, said: “We are extremely grateful to Penny for her amazing efforts, and for the support of her local community. The funds raised will help support our mission to save and extend people’s lives in Wales through investing in innovative Welsh cancer research.”