Gwent Police are appealing for witnesses following the crash, which involved a car and a pedestrian

The incident happened on the road coming off Ty Du Road, towards Whitebean Court Industrial Estate, Nelson at around 5.15pm yesterday, Tuesday, April 18.

Police attended, along with personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service, Welsh Air Ambulance and South Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

Paramedics confirmed that the pedestrian, a 66-year-old man, from the Nelson area, had died at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed and are receiving support from specialist officers.

A 25-year-old man from the Caerphilly area and a 25-year-old from the Rumney area have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. They remain in police custody at this time.

The wider incident involved a red Peugeot 207 and a black Kia Ceed.

Police have not confirmed which vehicle was involved in the collision with the pedestrian.

"We’re asking for any motorists with dashcam footage that were in the area between 4.30pm and 5.30pm to contact us," a spokesperson said.

"You can call us on 101 or send us a direct message on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log reference 2300124293 with any details."

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.