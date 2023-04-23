If you have ever fancied yourself as a landlord, then have a look at what's on offer across the county.

Which pubs are for sale in Monmouthshire?





Cripple Creek Inn - Abergavenny

The Cripple Creek is for sale for the first time in a quarter of a century, after having been under the same ownership for 26 years.

It is a renowned establishment with extensive bar and restaurant facilities.

The Cripple Creek is being listed with a guide price of £950,000.

Beaufort - Gilwern

Open plan lounge bar, tastefully decorated with bench seats and leather upholstered chairs and tables for approximately 45 people.

Guide price - £525,000.

The Boat - Penallt

A must-stop on the annual Monmouth Raft Race also also popular with walkers - and Argus reporters - the Boat is an iconic Monmouthshire pub.

It's famed for its real ale offering as well as its riverside setting and the fact you have to walk over a disused railway bridge from Redbrook to get there.

Guide price - £475,000

Raglan Arms - Llandenny

This award-winning pub and dining venue boasts a three-section bar and dining set-up including a conservatory - with room for more than 100 punters.

Guide price - £460,000.

Queen's Head - Monmouth

This striking black and white pub at the heart of Monmouth has room for around 40 people.

It also boasts a pool room - and accomodation above.

Guide price - £450,000

Corn Exchange - Gilwern

This pub in the picturesque canalside village of Gilwern is on a split level inside.

There is room for around 50 people, plus more in the bar area.

Guide price - £375,000.

Carpenter's Arms - Shirenewton

Well-known by bikers on the Usk road in its time, the Carpenter's has been under the same management for 13 years.

There are six inter-connected bar areas inside with space for 100 people.

Shirenewton was also recently voted the poshest places in the UK to live.

Guide price - £330,000.

Mason's Arms - Devauden

The Mason's has been closed for some time, but remains licensed and in a fantastic location.

It is in need of significant redevelopment, but is a great project for someone.

Especially with the popular Devauden Festival growing in stature year on year.

Guide price - £300,000

