The Salvation Army Band is expected to play during the service.

O’Grady died “unexpectedly but peacefully” at his home on March 28 at the age of 67.

He rose to fame as his platinum wig-wearing drag queen alter ego Lily Savage before a his career in hosting TV shows.

Battersea Dogs & Cats Home to form guard of honour for Paul O’Grady

The guard of honour by Battersea Dogs & Cats Home is a special nod to Paul’s work with the animal charity of which he became an ambassador of in 2012.

He rehomed five dogs while filming his multiple award-winning ITV show Paul O’Grady: For The Love Of Dogs.

A “tribute fund” was set up by Battersea following his death and has raised more than £270,000 for the charity.

The death certificate obtained by the Daily Express shared that O’Grady died from a sudden cardiac arrhythmia.

The procession which will lead to the private service is expected to see O’Grady’s coffin be carried through his hometown of Aldington in Kent.

Local fans are expected to gather along the streets to pay their respects to the TV personality.

Paul’s husband Andre Portasio posted in local Facebook groups inviting the local school and community to line the streets to mourn the comedian.

In the posts, Portasio expressed his “deep gratitude” for the “overwhelming outpouring of support and love” he has received following the death of his husband.

Deeply saddened to hear of the death of Paul O’Grady, who worked closely with Her Majesty in support of @Battersea_, providing lots of laughter and many waggy-tailed memories. pic.twitter.com/N13aBuBYCm — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) March 29, 2023

O’Grady was born in Birkenhead on the Wirral, Merseyside and later adopted Kent as his home for more than 20 years ago, with his husband writing: “While the funeral will be a private ceremony, as many of you know, Paul cared a lot about his local community.

“We have therefore requested that the funeral procession passes through Aldington before heading to the church, as a way of marking Paul’s affection for the area.”

Between 2.10pm and 2.45pm on Thursday, residents are invited to stand on Roman Road, Forge Hill or New Road Hill.

While residents are invited to pay their respects and mourn Paul, his husband has asked that people “respect the villagers and the local area”.

When O’Grady’s death was announced, names from across the drag world including Divina de Campo, The Vivienne, Cheryl Hole and Cheddar Gorgeous led tributes alongside those praising his advocacy for LGBT+ equality including former Labour politician and campaigner Peter Tatchell and fellow comedian and actor Eddie Izzard.