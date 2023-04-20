Relatives described the 44-year-old, from Danescourt, as a "true family man" who will be "forever missed by everyone who knew him".

The crash involved a Mercedes Sprinter van, which collided with the central reservation on the carriageway.

Police continue to investigate the fatal crash and officers have urged any witnesses to come forward with information.

Family tribute to Matthew Paul Sweeney

Mr Sweeney's partner, Alex James, said: "We are all deeply shocked in the sudden death of Mathew. He was a private man, a true family man through and through.

"He was a loving partner, proud father and son. Forever missed by everyone who knew him.

"As a family we would like to thank anybody at the scene who stopped to offer assistance. A special mention must go to all the emergency services who attended and tried their best to help him.

"What we need now as a family is time and space to try and process the magnitude of what has happened and respectfully request that we be allowed the opportunity to do so."

How you can help police investigating the M4 crash

South Wales Police is continuing to investigate the fatal crash, which happened at around 2.30pm on April 17 between Junction 36 and 37, when a Mercedes Sprinter van collided with the central reservation.

A spokesperson for the force said: "Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has any dash cam footage of the incident and has yet to come forward is asked to contact officers, quoting reference 2300122673."

You can contact South Wales Police online using the force's Live Chat service, available at /www.south-wales.police.uk or alternatively visit www.south-wales.police.uk/ro/report to report information.

Alternatively, email swp101@south-wales.police.uk or call 101.