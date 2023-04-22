The historic pub, in High Street in Newport, dates back to the 19th century and has a mock Tudor front bringing nostalgic vibes to the city centre.

It was established 1819 and, more than 200 years later, the Grade II-listed building still caters to people in Newport wanting a tipple.

Here we look at some of the oldest pubs in Newport (there’s no shortage of watering holes, so if you think others should be on the list let us know in the comments).

The Hanbury Arms

The Hanbury Arms, in Caerleon, was originally a townhouse for the Morgan family before becoming a pub in the 1720s.

It is Grade II-listed as a building and a scheduled Ancient Monument - it is believed to date all the way back to 1565, although parts of the building are said to date even further back to the 1200s.

The Hanbury Arms is now a SA Brains venue which has a large beer venue offering scenic views.

Ye Olde Bull Inn

Ye Olde Bull Inn, on Caerleon's High Street, is another historical pub - it is believed to have medieval origins, dating back to the 15th century.

It is a Grade II-listed building which has changed vover time; in 1925 it was refurbished with a mock timber framing added and changes made to the windows and ceilings.

Ye Olde Bull is now a "traditional country pub" offering food and drink, while also hosting live music and sports.

The Potters

The Potters, in Upper Dock Street, claims to be one of the few original pubs in Newport, with it believed to date back to the 1800s.

It has been refurbished over the years, including in 2016, and was named among the top 30 UK pubs in 2021 with its rooftop beer garden proving popular.

St Julian’s Inn

St Julian’s Inn, in Caerleon Road, is a traditional pub which sits on the River Usk and is thought to date back to the 1800s.

The historic pub boasts a spacious outdoor area, plus a large indoor bar, with plenty of entertainment for guests.

The establishment has won numerous awards – including a special one in 2022 for being in the Camra Good Beer Guide for 30 consecutive years.