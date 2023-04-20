According to the Met Office Space Weather Operations Centre, there is an increased chance of 'aurora visibility' overnight today and tomorrow (April 20 and 21) for Northern parts of the UK where the sky remains clear.

The Met Office said minor geomagnetic storms - what makes the Northern Lights visible - are likely in the coming days.

While there was a small chance it could increase to moderate or strong storms increasing the likelihood of seeing the Northern Lights.

Where to see the Northern Lights in Wales?





People in North Wales are going to be in the best place to see the Northern Lights tonight and tomorrow.

The Met Office said: "There is a growing chance of seeing the northern lights over the coming few nights, especially Thursday night.

"Aurora may be visible where skies remain clear across Scotland, as well as potentially as far south as Northern Ireland, north Wales, northern and central England."

Tips for seeing the Northern Lights

If you are heading out to try and see the Northern Lights tonight, The Met Office has a few tips to keep in mind which may increase the likelihood of catching a glimpse:

You need a clear night with no cloud cover

Find a dark location with no light pollution

Look toward the northern horizon

The best time to see the Northern Lights in Wales

The Met Office Space has a 'geomagnetic storm watch' notification in place from 4am this morning (Thursday, April 20) until midday on Friday, UK time.

So the best chance of seeing the Northern Lights in Wales is going to be tonight.

Weather prediction maps from the Met Office show the probability of aurora visibility at its strongest between 9pm tonight and 2am tomorrow morning.

However, The Met Office said there was still a chance of seeing the Northern Lights on Friday night as well.