Welsh school inspection agency Estyn visited Monmouth Comprehensive in February and has published a report on the findings.

Inspectors praised the enthusiastic teachers, well-behaved pupils and inclusive environment, and have asked the school to prepare two case studies to serve as positive examples to teaching elsewhere in Wales.

In a video to parents, headteacher Hugo Hutchison said the inspection report “speaks for itself and we are really delighted about that”.

Estyn said many pupils make good progress and “listen well to their teachers and peers”, and work together well in groups.

Pupils “feel proud” to be a part of Monmouth Comprehensive, they “enjoy school and are “respectful and courteous to their peers, staff and visitors”.

The inspectors found “positive working relationships between pupils and teachers” as well as “positive attitudes to learning”.

Teachers, meanwhile, create a “calm, purposeful learning environment that helps to support pupil progress”.

“In many cases, teachers’ passion for and sound knowledge of their subject enthuses pupils and leads them to engage fully in their learning,” the inspectors said.

They also praised the school’s “clear vision” for the new Curriculum for Wales, in which they said pupils had “valuable opportunities to develop in-depth subject knowledge and their literacy, numeracy and digital skills”.

Estyn described Monmouth Comprehensive as a “caring and inclusive community where staff and pupils’ well-being is a priority”, adding that the school “continuously promotes integrity and empathy towards others through its ‘work hard, be kind’ whole-school ethos”.

Headteacher Mr Hutchison, who has been in post since September 2020, provides “thoughtful and ambitious leadership”, the inspectors said.

“He is supported well by the senior leadership team who are well respected and trusted by the school community,” they found. “Their strong leadership managed the school through the Covid-19 pandemic successfully and has had a positive effect on important aspects of the school’s work such as the culture of safeguarding, curriculum development and professional learning.”

Following the report, Mr Hutchison said the inspection was “a validation of the exceptional work that staff here do” to support pupils.