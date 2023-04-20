The organisation says the Regional Economic and Industrial Plan, or REIP, “roadmaps its plans to generate growth and create conditions for shared prosperity in the region, realising the best opportunities and outcomes for every community across the ten local authorities that come under it.”

The ten areas involved in the Cardiff Capital Region are:

Blaenau Gwent;

Bridgend;

Caerphilly;

Cardiff;

Merthyr Tydfil;

Monmouthshire;

Newport;

Rhondda Cynon Taf;

Torfaen;

The Vale of Glamorgan.

What does the Regional Economic and Industrial Plan actually mean?





When we looked into the 33-page document, what we could find that was concrete was suggestions for improved fibre networks, development of a metro programme, work on a regional bus network, and taking control of land-use in the region - informing allocations for housing, commercial sites, energy, digital infrastructure and transport connectivity.

"Developing the 'Regional Transport Plan' and collaborating with partners to ensure delivery including development of the Metro Central programme and centralised delivery of the regional bus network."

On the above, the organisation aims to provide an “integrated regional transport network that sustainably connects the region’s citizens to economic opportunities.”

They also aim to offer an “integrated transport hub in Cardiff that significantly enhances access to the capital and a regional bus network that is sustainable and affordable for the long-term.”

"Delivering full-fibre programme across targeted locations and providing provision of fibre and network for 5G connectivity to mobile network operators."

On the above, the region wants a “full-fibre digital connectivity to both businesses and residential customers in targeted locations.”

It seeks to make “rural towns and villages in targeted locations that are connected, resilient, productive and competitive,” and wants “connectivity to 5G masts and sensors in targeted areas of the region.”

"Lead the development plan for land-use in the region, informing allocations for housing, commercial sites, energy, digital infrastructure and transport connectivity."

The aim of the above, is for, “sustainable and affordable homes on new and stalled sites across the region.”

To have, “strong relationships with local authorities and developers, recognising the potential in CCR,” and to, “empower local communities, in order to benefit from derelict land remediation and support infrastructure for new homes.”

‘About making the region more competitive, more connected, more resilient’

Frank Holmes, chairman of the Cardiff Capital Regional Economic Growth Partnership, said of the plan: “In many ways, this latest iteration of the REIP frames a hugely positive response to the unique challenges and opportunities that have emerged since it was first published in 2019.”

Cllr Anthony Hunt, Torfaen County Borough Council leader and chairman of the Cardiff Capital Regional Cabinet, said: “At heart, the REIP is about making our region more competitive, more connected and more resilient.

“Our job over the next five years is to empower businesses within our priority sectors and help public services to be the best they can be.”

Kellie Beirne, director of the Cardiff Capital Region City Deal, explained: “The new REIP sets out our approach to becoming a proud, connected and resilient Region, reinforcing our long-term commitment and focus on ‘levelling up’ - and, critically, raising our ambitions to a new level.”