A SHOCKING discovery was made in a Vale village on Easter Sunday.

Over Easter, residents of Sully were waking up expecting to take their children on Easter egg hunts looking for chocolate treats.

What they would have found if they had ventured out, was something entirely different.

A dead snake, several feet long, was left lying in the cold in its open vivarium (container).

Emma Thomas, who posted the photo, said she was shocked at the discovery and that she’d never seen something so horrible in the area in 23 years.

A dead snake was dumped. Photo Emma Thomas

Ms Thomas said: “Sorry for the nature of the post on Easter Sunday, but a sad discovery has been made of a deceased snake complete with its vivarium dumped at the end of our lane.

“I have seen a lot of fly tipping here over the years, but this one takes the biscuit.”

Emma Thomas made the grim discovery

The snake was found at Easter. Photo Emma Thomas

The RSPCA and Vale of Glamorgan’s enforcement officers, who supervise fly-tipping in the area, have both been contacted for comment.

What’s the worst thing you have ever seen fly tipped in the Vale? Let us know at harry.jamshidian@newsquest,co.uk.