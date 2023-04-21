Roy Douglas will have to spend more than a penny after he was fined £440 for transporting the loo while it was “unsecured” through Newport.

The 63-year-old was flushed out by the police on Chepstow Road on November 14 last year, the city’s magistrates’ court was told.

Douglas, of Holly Close, Harwich, Essex was convicted of driving a Renault Master carrying a load “in such a way that its use involved a danger of injury to any person”.

His driving record was endorsed with three points and must also pay a £176 surcharge and £90 costs.