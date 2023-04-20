A VAN was seized by police in Chepstow yesterday despite the driver protesting that his erratic driving was simply due to the road surface.
Gwent Police said they spotted the van swerving on the M48 near Chepstow in the early hours of yesterday morning (Wednesday, April 19).
When they pulled it over, the driver tried to explain away his behaviour, stating: "I was avoiding the potholes".
However, police checks showed that the vehicle was uninsured.
"The driver couldn’t swerve that one," the police said on social media.
The vehicle was seized and the driver reported.
