Gwent Police said they spotted the van swerving on the M48 near Chepstow in the early hours of yesterday morning (Wednesday, April 19).

When they pulled it over, the driver tried to explain away his behaviour, stating: "I was avoiding the potholes".

However, police checks showed that the vehicle was uninsured.

"The driver couldn’t swerve that one," the police said on social media.

The vehicle was seized and the driver reported.