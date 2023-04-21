The annual Lyrid meteor shower is underway and will run through to the end of the month.

But the Met Office said the early hours of Sunday morning will be the peak time for the shower and will present the best visibility of the meteors.

The annual Lyrid meteor shower takes place through the rest of this month 🌠



This year it will peak during the early hours of the 23rd, with the greatest number of meteors falling during the few hours before dawn



What is the Lyrid meteor shower?





According to NASA, the Lyrids meteor shower is one of the oldest known meteor showers having been observed for 2,700 years.

The first recorded sighting of a Lyrid meteor shower was in 687 BC by the Chinese.

The Lyrids shower is known for its fast and bright meteors.

Lyrids don’t tend to leave long, glowing dust trains behind them as they streak through the Earth's atmosphere, but they can produce the occasional bright flash called a fireball.

Where to see the Lyrid meteor shower in Wales?





The meteor shower will be at its peak on Saturday night, heading into the early hours on Sunday morning.

The meteors should be visible across all of Wales, provided it is dark and clear enough.

Tips for seeing the Lyrid meteor shower

NASA said the Lyrid meteor shower is best viewed in the Northern Hemisphere at night.

The NASA website said: "Find an area well away from city lights or street lights.

"Lie flat on your back with your feet facing east and look up, taking in as much of the sky as possible.

"After about 30 minutes in the dark, your eyes will adapt and you will begin to see meteors.

"Be patient – the show will last until dawn, so you have plenty of time to catch a glimpse."

Where do meteors come from?





NASA said meteors come from leftover comet particles and bits from broken asteroids.

The NASA website said: "When comets come around the Sun, they leave a dusty trail behind them.

"Every year Earth passes through these debris trails, which allows the bits to collide with our atmosphere where they disintegrate to create fiery and colorful streaks in the sky."