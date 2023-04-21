At a meeting of Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council’s Planning Committee on Thursday, April 20 councillors discussed a proposal by Pontypridd-based Davies Homes.

Davies Homes want to build 77 homes at land south of Fair View, Ashvale, Tredegar.

Part of the site includes land where BKF Plastic Mouldings factory once stood.

The development would include eight one and two-bedroom affordable homes.

The remaining 69 houses will consist of 35 three-bedroom houses and 34 with four bedrooms.

Provision for 179 car parking spaces will be made at the site which includes land where BKF Plastic Mouldings factory once stood.

Planning development team manager, Steph Hopkins advised councillors to approve the plans.

Committee chairwoman, Cllr Lisa Winnett said that when she visited the site she was surprised at how “substantial” it is.

Cllr Winnett “I think it will really enhance the area as well as there are issues of fly tipping on the land there.

“It will be really attractive it’s nice to see this.”

Cllr Wayne Hodgins “commended the developer” for entering a section 106 agreement to pay £281,470 to the education departments.

But Cllr Hodgins wondered why the money should go to the education department rather than on road maintenance in the area.

In total the education department, as part of a section 106 agreement, had asked for £423,951 to go towards both primary and secondary schools in the area.

Davies Homes had claimed in a viability assessment that anything above a contribution of £281,470 – which is £3,655 per dwelling – would jeopardise the scheme, and planning officers had agreed with them.

“The development of 77 houses is going to have an impact on our road infrastructure, I think it’s time we revisit the section 106 policy to have some of it diverted into highways infrastructure,” said Cllr Hodgins.

Mrs Hopkins said: “Highways have been consulted but there was no specific request made.”

Head of planning, Steve Smith added that the authority could look again at Community Infrastructure Levies (CIL).

This is a tool with more weight than section 106 agreements and asks for developers for payment towards council infrastructure that is needed to support new development in that area.

Mr Smith explained that the last time Blaenau Gwent had considered CIL they had been advised that it would not “enough viability” in the county borough to use it.

Mr Smith said: “If we had a CIL then quite simply there would not be enough viability in this site to put money into that pot.”

He added as part of the process to produce a new Local Development Plan for Blaenau Gwent, planners would look at all documents and policies to see if they could be useful in the future.

“But I suspect circumstances haven’t changed enough for us to look at CIL,” said Mr Smith.

He added that he had heard that those local authorities that do implement CIL had not been “that successful” in securing large amounts of money.

Cllr Hodgins said: “It’s an excellent development and it helps us to meet our housing targets and thanks for all the explanations.”

Cllr David Wilkshire said “I’m sure that any road improvements that are needed for this development will be done.

“I assure you; schools need all the money they can get at the moment.”

Councillors voted unanimously in favour of the proposal and agreed to delegate powers to planning officers to make any necessary tweaks to the conditions attached to the planning permission.