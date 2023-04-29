With the rising cost of living many may opt to dine at home when possible – but those choosing to indulge will want a great experience.

We recently asked our readers on Facebook for their top picks for independent restaurants.

Hundreds of people responded with suggestions from all over South Wales (although many with no context) – here are some reader recommended restaurants in Caerphilly…

Amici Restaurant (Blackwood)

Amici Restaurant, in Pentwyn Road in Blackwood, is an independent Italian restaurant mentioned by a few of our readers.

Amici Restaurant has a 4.5 rating on TripAdvisor and is rated third of 35 restaurants in Blackwood.

One visitor wrote:

“The whole experience was lovely. The atmosphere was welcoming, and the staff were attentive. Beautiful food.”

Another – who returned as they wanted to do something “really special” with an old friend – highly recommended Amici, citing “impeccable” service and “fresh, delicious and hot food” in a “spotlessly clean” venue.

Casa Mia Restaurant & Cocktail Bar

Casa Mia Restaurant & Cocktail Bar, which overlooks Caerphilly Castle, is a family-run Mediterranean restaurant suggested by some of our readers.

It has a four rating on TripAdvisor and is rated fourth of 69 restaurants in Caerphilly on the website.

A visitor praised their “lovely meal” and mentioned that there were “several choices” for those who are gluten intolerant.

Another wrote:

“Highly recommend it. Staff were great... Reasonably priced. Will definitely come back.”

Farmers Arms (Rhymney)

Farmers Arms, in Old Brewery Lane in Rhymney, proved popular, with the venue claiming to use only the finest quality of meats.

Farmers Arms has a five rating on TripAdvisor based on more than 200 reviews.

One guest had a “lovely visit” for Sunday lunch and praised the “friendly” staff adding that they would “definitely” return.

Another reviewer praised the “good value” and wrote:

“We booked last minute for a birthday… excellent food, friendly staff, couldn’t fault it.”

Gastro Mania Pizzeria

Gastro Mania Pizzeria is rated number 28 of 69 restaurants in Caerphilly - and number one of three pizza places in the town on TripAdvisor, with six five-star reviews on the website.

A recent one reads:

“The restaurant was laid back, clean and decorated… The food was first class, fresh and delicious. The service was wonderful and the staff couldn’t do enough for us.”

Ordering a variety of pizzas, pastas, and sides, the review adds that the food was “excellent quality and very reasonably priced.”

Islwyn Inn (Blackwood)

Islwyn Inn, in Glanhowy Road, is rated number one of 35 restaurants in Blackwood on TripAdvisor and has a 4.5 rating on the website.

A recent visitor complimented the food which was “cooked to perfection” adding that the service was “extremely quick” and that their three-course meal was “reasonably priced”.

Another review describes it as a “fantastic little local gem” while another describes their experience here as “outstanding”.

Portofino (Ystrad Mynach)

Portofino, in Penallta Road in Ystrad Mynach, is reader recommended, with one describing it as a “fantastic authentic Italian restaurant”.

It is rated top of five restaurants in Ystrad Mynach on TripAdvisor, with a five rating on the website.

A diner, celebrating a wedding anniversary, said the venue “didn’t disappoint” and each course of their meal was “spot on” (including a “generous portion” for the main course).

Another guest wrote:

“The food was absolutely delicious, the best Italian we have been to in a while.”

Ten Degrees at Market Street

Ten Degrees at Market Street earned recognition from readers with one mentioning “absolutely awesome food, service, and atmosphere” – another agreed adding praise for its “beautiful” food.

It has a 4.5 rating on TripAdvisor and is rated number 11 of 69 restaurants in Caerphilly on the website.

A reviewer sang praises for the “exceptionally friendly staff who couldn’t have been more accommodating” while a different guest had “nothing but praise” for the “excellent” venue.

Volare Italian Restaurant

Volare, in Cardiff Road in Caerphilly, was another suggestion, with one reader citing “cracking food [and] ace service” at the restaurant.

Volare is number one of 69 restaurants in Caerphilly on TripAdvisor with a five rating on the website.

A recent guest wrote:

“A lovely meal today and the service was impeccable. Friendly Italian family run restaurant, the atmosphere reflects that.”

Another reviewer, who visited with their family, said “everyone was so impressed with the food and great service”.