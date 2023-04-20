The complainant thought she was going to die when 28-year-old Scott Bennett from Tredegar throttled her.

Matthew Cobbe, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court: “The victim found this terrifying.

“She was unable to breathe and she feared for her life.”

On another occasion, he said: “The defendant punched her to the nose causing her to fall back against a coffee table, hurting her back in the process.

“She got herself to her feet when he grabbed her by the throat, forcing her on to the sofa and she struggled against him, kicking at him.”

Bennett, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to intentional strangulation and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The offences took place last year.

Mr Cobbe said the defendant’s previous convictions committed against other female victims included “deliberately breaking” a woman’s arm.

Jeffrey Jones, for Bennett, asked the court to take into account his client’s guilty pleas.

Judge David Wynn Morgan jailed the defendant for 20 months and told him he would serve half of that time behind bars before being released on licence.

Bennett was also made the subject of a five-year restraining order not to contact his victim.