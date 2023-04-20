A pedestrian who hit by a car on Llanedeyrn Drive in the Maelfa area of Cardiff on Friday, January 6 has died as a result of his injuries.

Philip Jones, 74, from Rumney, Cardiff died on April 11 in University Hospital Wales.

His family has issued the following tribute: “Philip Jones ,74 years old, died on April 11 in the UHW neurology department, after three and a half months battling a traumatic brain injury.

“Philip leaves behind his two daughters, two grandchildren, son in law and ex-wife who he remained friends with, no words can express how heartbroken we all are.

“Phil was a larger-than-life character and well known in his community for his sense of humour, love of a chat but ultimately, his willingness to help anyone with anything they needed.

“We would like to thank all the staff at UHW for their exceptional care of Philip.”

South Wales Police is continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision.

Help police investigate Cardiff crash

South Wales Police are appealing to anyone who may have seen the collision and who has not yet come forward, anyone who may have dash-cam footage of the incident or anyone who may have seen the manner in which the grey Ford Fiesta was being driven prior to the collision.

If you can help, please contact South Wales Police on 101, quoting reference: 2300005656.