Saad Taha had lodged a proposal with Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council to convert The King’s Arms on Newchurch Road, Ebbw Vale into a 14 bedroom hotel.

The proposal was discussed by the council’s Planning Committee at a meeting on Thursday, April 20.

The plans explain there would be five bedrooms with en-suite facilities on the ground floor as well as a reception area, bar and two sets of male and female toilets.

There would be seven en-suite bedrooms on the first floor and a further two en-suite bedrooms on the second floor.

The King's Arms in Ebbw Vale could be converted into a hotel. Picture: Google Street View

Parking for 14 vehicles would be provided at the back of the building.

Objection to the proposal had been sent to the council and is why the scheme was brought in front of the committee for a decision.

Reasons against the scheme include fears that the building will become a “hostel” or provide accommodation for people who “require emergency housing.”

Objectors believe this would leading to criminal and anti-social behaviour and would have a “detrimental social impact for local residents.”

Planning officer Helen Hinton said: “While the concerns are acknowledged the application must be considered on its own merits without speculation to potential future use.”

She added that if anti-social behaviour did occur it would be a matter for hotel staff and the police.

Ms Hinton said: “Based on the plans it is noted that self-catering or hot food catering facilities are not proposed.

“Although a seating/lounge area and bar are indicated, the limited amenities on offer infer that periods of accommodation would likely be shorter and transient in nature.

“The use of the building as a house of multiple accommodation would require a further grant of planning permission.”

She advised the councillors to approve the proposal.

Cllr John Hill said: “It’s a hotel but there’s not going to be any breakfast, it seems a bit strange to me.”

Cllr Peter Baldwin asked whether there would be staff accommodation at the hotel.

Ms Hinton explained that there wasn’t any “indication” on the plans about dedicated staff facilities.

“How the applicant chooses to operate his business would be beyond our consideration I would presume that staff will be operating on a shift basis, said Ms Hinton.

Due to the lack of staff facilities and ability to have a cooked breakfast, Cllr Derrick Bevan said: “I have grave reservations about what this place is going to be used for.”

Committee chairwoman, Cllr Lisa Winnett stressed that the committee had to stick to the plans in front of them.

Cllr Wayne Hodgins asked for a condition to be placed on the planning permission that an “attendance book” is used to note visitor’s names and permanent addresses.

He also believed that people should only be allowed to “occupy” a room for 28 days,

“This would give some peace of mind that it wouldn’t become a HMO,” said Cllr Hodgins.

Ms Hinton said that this requirement could be added as a condition.

Councillors then went ahead and voted to approve the application.