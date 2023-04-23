We asked our readers on Facebook what their favourite independent restaurants are - with hundreds of South Wales venues suggested.

Here are some of the reader recommended independent restaurants in Blaenau Gwent (and how the reviews fare).

Bella e Buona (Brynmawr)

Bella e Buona, on King Street in Brynmawr, is a family-run Italian restaurant recommended by readers.

It is rated fourth of 14 restaurants in Brynmawr on TripAdvisor, with a five rating on the website.

A recent guest praised the “great atmosphere” and which included “absolutely delicious food” and “excellent” service.

Another diner wrote:

“Your food is amazing, the ambiance is stunning [and] your staff are kind and lovely to talk to… this is everything you want when it’s a special night.”

The Bridgend Brynmawr

The Bridgend Brynmawr, in King Street in Brynmawr, was also suggested on our Facebook post.

It is rated second of 14 Brynmawr restaurants on TripAdvisor with a 4.5 rating on the website.

A visitor wrote:

“The food and service was fantastic and would highly recommend anyone to visit.”

Another review praised the “lovely food… cooked perfectly” and “great customer service” but a separate reviewer suggests a lack of gluten free options at the restaurant.

The Castle Inn (Ebbw Vale)

The Castle Inn, in Nant-y-Croft Rassau, is rated number one of 22 restaurants in Ebbw Vale, with a 4.5 rating on the website.

A regular customer booked a last-minute lunch – on Easter Sunday – which was a “very busy” day at the venue. They wrote:

“In spite of this pressure the quality of the meal was cooked to perfection and the service first class. I can thoroughly recommend the Castle.”

Another – who booked last minute via Messenger – got fitted in for an “excellent” Sunday lunch which included “attentive service and [a] friendly welcome.”

The Hobby Horse (Brynmawr)

The Hobby Horse, in Greenland Road in Brynmawr, is a “lovely” restaurant according to some of our readers.

It has a 4.5 rating on TripAdvisor, and is rated third of 14 Brynmawr restaurants on the website.

One diner praised the “absolutely beautiful” food and the “professional and very quick” service.

Another wrote:

“We visited for Sunday lunch... we weren't disappointed. Very good quality meat and vegetables, all freshly prepared and interesting desserts to follow. Friendly, efficient service and a reasonable bill."

The Mountain Air, Tredegar

The Mountain Air, at Llwynhelyg, is rated fourth of 26 restaurants on TripAdvisor, with a four rating on the website.

One reviewer said it’s “worth a visit” adding:

“Food was amazing… really good price for good quality food; would definitely recommend and will come back in the future”.

Another praised the “amazing service and food” saying “nothing was too much trouble, even customised a meal to suit a person’s needs.”

The Top House (Tredegar)

The Top House, in Tafarn Ty Uchaf Trefil, is rated second of 26 restaurants in Tredegar on TripAdvisor, with a five rating on the website.

A guest who visited for the first “but definitely not last” time enjoyed an “absolutely beautiful Sunday roast” which was “reasonably priced”. They added that it is an “absolute gem” which is “very warm and friendly”.

A woman who celebrated turning 50 at the venue wrote:

“Everyone enjoyed their food and said,how nice it was. The presentation, the service, the pleasantness of the staff, and the taste of everything was fabulous.”

Valley’s Spice Indian Restaurant and Takeaway (Ebbw Vale)

Valley’s Spice, in Church Street in Ebbw Vale, was also recommended by readers for its Indian cuisine.

It has a five rating on TripAdvisor and is rated fourth of 22 restaurants in Ebbw Vale on the website.

One woman said she “couldn’t have made a better choice for food” adding that her order – which wasn’t on the menu – was “phenomenal”. She also praised the “very accommodating” staff and “clean” facilities.

Another review complimented the “prompt” service at the “spotlessly clean” venue.