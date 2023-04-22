A MAN will stand trial after he pleaded not guilty to alleged sex offences on a schoolgirl.
Jahmal Johnson, 27, from Newport faces charges of causing/inciting a girl aged 13 to 15 to engage in sexual activity and engaging in penetrative sexual activity with a girl aged 13 to 15.
He denied the charges during a hearing at Cardiff Crown Court.
Johnson, of Birch Grove, Llanmartin is due to go on trial on January 22 next year.
He was granted conditional bail.
